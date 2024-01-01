Left Menu

He has also served onboard frontline ships of Rajput Class, Delhi Class and Teg Class in various capacities.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 17:14 IST
Vice Adm Kiran Deshmukh assumes charge as Chief of Materiel
In recognition of his distinguished service, the Admiral has been awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, AVSM, VSM has assumed charge as the Chief of Materiel on 01 Jan 24. An alumnus of VJTI, University of Mumbai, VAdm Deshmukh was commissioned as an Engineer Officer into the Indian Navy on 31 March 86. He holds a Master's degree in Engineering and is a post graduate from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. The Flag Officer has held various important appointments in the Staff, Personnel and Materiel Branch at Naval Headquarters, trial agencies, Material Organisation, Naval Dockyard and Command staff at HQENC. He has also served onboard frontline ships of Rajput Class, Delhi Class and Teg Class in various capacities.

As a Flag Officer he has served as Assistant Chief of Materiel (Dockyards & Refits) at Naval Headquarters, Chief Staff Officer (Tech)/HQENC, Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam, Director General Naval Projects at Visakhapatnam and as Controller Warship Production & Acquisition (CWP&A) at Naval Headquarters. It was during his tenure as CWP&A that the first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC-I) was Commissioned and achieved the historic trap of the first LCA on board indigenous aircraft carrier. In addition, his tenure also marked the keel laying, launch and Commissioning of a number of frontline warships and submarines. In recognition of his distinguished service, the Admiral has been awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal.

(With Inputs from PIB)

