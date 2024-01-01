Air Vice Marshal S Sivakumar takes over as SOA of Western Air Command HQs

On 1st January, 2024 Air Vice Marshal S Sivakumar took over as Senior Officer-in-Charge Administration (SOA) of Headquarters Western Air Command, New Delhi.

Air Vice Marshal Sivakumar was commissioned in the Administration Branch on 16 Jun 1990 and is an alumni of the College of Air Warfare. During his illustrious service carrier, he has served in various capacities at units, Command HQs and Air HQs. He has served as Air Officer Commanding of an Equipment Depot and also held the key appointment of Command Works Officer and Command Personnel Staff Officer at an Operation Command.

Air Vice Marshal Sivakumar was Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Air Force Works) at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhavan) prior to the current appointment at Headquarters Western Air Command, New Delhi.

