Israel's Supreme Court strikes down disputed law that limited court oversight

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 01-01-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 22:36 IST
Israel's Supreme Court on Monday struck down a highly disputed law passed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government that rolled back some of the high court's power and sparked nationwide protests.

The new legislation had removed one, but not all, of the tools the Supreme Court has for quashing government and ministers' decisions. It took away the court's ability to void such decisions that it deemed "unreasonable".

Eight of 15 justices ruled in favour of nullifying the law, the court said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

