Israeli military says it struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

The Israeli military said on Monday it struck a series of targets in Lebanon, including 'military sites' where Hezbollah was operating.

It said that earlier five soldiers were wounded by cross-border fire from Lebanon.

The military said that its troops and aircraft "struck a series of targets in Lebanon, including terrorist infrastructure, military sites in which Hezbollah terrorists were operating, and launch posts."

