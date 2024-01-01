Left Menu

Israeli military says it struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 01-01-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 23:21 IST
  • Israel

The Israeli military said on Monday it struck a series of targets in Lebanon, including 'military sites' where Hezbollah was operating.

It said that earlier five soldiers were wounded by cross-border fire from Lebanon.

The military said that its troops and aircraft "struck a series of targets in Lebanon, including terrorist infrastructure, military sites in which Hezbollah terrorists were operating, and launch posts."

