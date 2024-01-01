Israel defence minister says some communities near Gaza can return soon
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 01-01-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 23:22 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Some of the Israeli communities north of the Gaza Strip that were evacuated in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas will be able to go back in the near future as military operations progress, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday.
Gallant said some of the evacuated communities in areas within a range of four to seven kilometres north of the enclave would be able to return home soon, according to published remarks from a briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Defence
- Yoav Gallant
- Gallant
- Hamas
- Israeli
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan detected two Chinese balloons crossing Taiwan Strait on Sunday - defence ministry
US sees no impact on Vietnam ties from Hanoi-Beijing defence pledges
In Israel, U.S. defence chief to look to next phase of Gaza war
US defence secretary arrives in Israel and is expected to press for a more targeted
Agreement on German brigade in Lithuania is historic - German defence minister