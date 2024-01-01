Israel defence minister says some communities near Gaza can return soon

Some of the Israeli communities north of the Gaza Strip that were evacuated in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas will be able to go back in the near future as military operations progress, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday.

Gallant said some of the evacuated communities in areas within a range of four to seven kilometres north of the enclave would be able to return home soon, according to published remarks from a briefing.

