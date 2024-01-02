Left Menu

Ukraine urges faster supplies of air defence, combat drones, long-range missiles

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-01-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 15:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's foreign minister urged faster supplies of air defence systems, combat drones, and long-range missiles, the ministry said on Tuesday.

It said in a statement that Dmytro Kuleba called on Ukraine's Western partners to respond to a new Russian strike on Ukraine by "accelerating the supply of additional air defence systems, combat drones of all types, long-range missiles with a range of 300+ km".

It also said he had called on partners to make "a decision to transfer frozen Russian assets for the needs of Ukraine and terminating contacts with Russian diplomats in the relevant capitals and international organizations".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

