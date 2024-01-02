Nivea India appoints Geetika Mehta as Managing Director
Leading skincare brand Nivea India on Tuesday said it has appointed Geetika Mehta as its new Managing Director. Mehta, who has an experience of over two decades in the FMCG sector, will steer the brand in the country, Nivea India said in a statement.
Leading skincare brand Nivea India on Tuesday said it has appointed Geetika Mehta as its new Managing Director. Mehta, who has an experience of over two decades in the FMCG sector, will steer the brand in the country, Nivea India said in a statement. Earlier, Mohan was the managing director of Hershey India for 2.5 years and worked with FMCG major HUL for almost two decades, as per the statement. Commenting on her new role, Mehta said, ''As we navigate the ever-evolving skincare landscape, my focus will be on driving innovation, enhancing customer experiences, and further solidifying Nivea's position as the skincare brand of choice for millions of Indians.'' Nivea is owned by German multinational company Beiersdorf AG, which is a leader in skincare products.
