Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone posts 42 pc growth in cargo handling in December

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 17:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday said its cargo volumes rose 42 per cent in December 2023 to 35.65 MMT (million metric tonne).

According to a APSEZ statement, 10 ports in the APSEZ portfolio delivered their highest-ever cargo volumes, recording new operating milestones.

The billionaire Gautam Adani's firm handled 311 MMT of cargo during the nine months of FY24, which is 23 per cent higher year-on-year.

Mundra Port alone managed around 5.5 MTEUs in initial nine months, it added.

For the quarter ended December, APSEZ handled around 109 MMT of overall cargo, the statement said.

APSEZ CEO and whole-time director Karan Adani said, ''APSEZ crossed the 300 MMT cargo mark in just 266 days versus its previous best of 329 days in the previous financial year''.

Adani said the company is now targeting over 400 MMT of cargo volumes in FY24, surpassing the upper end of the guidance range (370-390 MMT) provided at the start of the current financial year.

