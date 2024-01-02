Left Menu

Commerce ministry releases SOP for making changes or cancellation of industrial entrepreneur memorandum

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 19:28 IST
Commerce ministry releases SOP for making changes or cancellation of industrial entrepreneur memorandum
  • Country:
  • India

The commerce and industry ministry on Tuesday came out with a standard operating procedure (SOP) for making changes or cancellation of IEM (Industrial Entrepreneur Memorandum).

Industrial undertakings exempted from the requirements of licensing under The Industries (Development and Regulation) Act 1951 are required to file information relating to setting up of industries, which is known as IEM (Industrial Entrepreneur Memorandum).

Confirmation for receipt of such information by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) is IEM Acknowledgement.

The DPIIT in an office memorandum said that it was receiving several applications from companies requesting for amendments, cancellation and issuance of duplicate IEM.

''in this regard, the requests have been considered and it is decided that the... standard operating procedure will be adopted'' for these purposes, the memorandum said.

For cancellation of IEM acknowledgements, it said that the concerned firm has to give a request letter on company's letter head signed by authorised officer giving specific reasons for cancellation, along with the copy of original IEM.

''Cancellation letter will be issued after approval of concerned AS (additional secretary)/JS (joint secretary),'' it said.

A similar kind of exercise will have to be followed for making amendments and issuance of duplicate IEM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024