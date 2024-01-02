Necessary steps will be taken on the challenges being faced by fishermen: Parshottam Rupala

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Shri Parshottam Rupala led the second day of Sagar Parikrama Phase- X at Vodarevu (Prakasam District). Shri Beeda Masthan Rao, Member of Rajyasabha, Shri Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Member of Rajyasabha, Shri Karanam Balaram Krishna Murthy, MLA, Chirala, Smt Pothula Suneetha, MLC, Shri K. Kanna Babu, Commissioner of Fisheries, Govt of Andhra Pradesh, in the presence of Smt. Neetu Kumari Prasad, Joint Secretary, DoF, Indian Coast Guard and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

The Parikrama started from Vodarevu, Prakasam District of Andhra Pradesh witnessed the collaborative efforts of fishermen, fish farmers and representatives from the fishing community. Shri Rupala interacted with beneficiaries such as fishermen, fisherwomen etc. where, beneficiaries actively participated during the event and shared the success stories with participants. Beneficiaries like fishermen, fish farmers were felicitated with FFPO Certificates, Safety Kits, Sanction of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) etc.

Moving forward, Sagar Parikrama Phase- X reached Nizampatnam Fishing Harbour, Bapatla District of Andhra Pradesh. Union Minister (FAHD) interacted with beneficiaries such as fisherwomen group representatives, fishers of mechanized and motorized boat owners’ association representatives, aqua farmers, dry fish vendors association representatives, other PMMSY and KCC beneficiaries. Beneficiaries actively participated and discussed regarding the technologies such as Biofloc, RAS, shrimp production, development of cold storages etc. Also, highlighted the issues such as ranching in sea, domestic market policy, crop insurance and approach on roads. Shri Parshottam Rupala addressed that necessary steps will be taken on the challenges being faced by fishermen.

Taking forward, Union Minister felicitated beneficiaries with, FFPO certificate, assets (sea safety kits, 4-wheeler live fish transport vehicle) under PMMSY scheme, KCC for fishers. Shri Rupala was extremely pleased that an interactive session helped fishermen, fish farmers to share their ground realities, experiences and to come out with their challenges being faced. Further, he informed that pre-Saturation Sagar Parikrama Phase-X campaigns on KCC and other activities has been conducted across various districts of Andhra Pradesh. He requested beneficiaries to come forward and use the benefits of KCC for fish farmers and for allied activities. Also, he wished volunteers to help in creating awareness of the schemes such as PMMSY, KCC so that the beneficiaries can take benefit of the same.

On the sidelines of the program, Union Minister along with public authorities visited Aqua Farm at Nizampatnam. He also informed that aqua park and disease diagnosis laboratory has been sanctioned in Nizampatnam.

Sagar Parikrama Yatra Phase-X reached Gilakaladindi Fishermen village of Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh, Followed by visit of Machilipatnam Fishing Harbour, where Union Minister interacted with traditional fishermen and appreciated the contribution of the villagers in the fisheries sector and talked in detail about eliminating the critical gaps in the value chain of fisheries. In subsequent interactions at the coastal village, fishermen urged the Ministers on various demands.

Joint Secretary Smt. Neetu Kumari Prasad also gave an introductory address and enlightened on Sagar Parikrama Phase X. She recognized the critical role of fishermen, fisherwomen, fish farmers and other stakeholders. Beneficiaries such as fishermen, fish farmers were happy after listening and can relate the importance & impact that will bring in their lives.

In all around approx. 9,500 fishermen, various fisheries stakeholders, and scholars attended physically the Sagar Parikrama Phase X program from various places. Later in the day, program shall remain continued at Bhimavaram, West Godavari District, where, Shri Rupala with other dignitaries would interact with beneficiaries such as Aqua-Farmers, Processing Plant Operators, other stakeholders and will address the gathering.

Sagar Parikrama Yatra Phase X which started on 1st January 2024 covered Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour, Nellore district and Kothapatnam, Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister (FAHD) in the presence of public authorities interacted with fishermen, and fisherwomen to understand their issues and grievances at Develapallepalem village, Kothapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Further, Shri Parshottam Rupala felicitated beneficiaries with KCC cards, replacement of Boats and Nets under PMMSY to the beneficiaries.

Sagar Parikrama is a one-of-a-kind mega fisher's outreach effort spearheaded by Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying (FAHD). This initiative would help to meet fishers at their doorsteps, hear their difficulties and grievances, witness village level ground realities, encourage sustainable fishing, and ensure that government initiatives reach the fishermen at the last mile.

(With Inputs from PIB)