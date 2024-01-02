Left Menu

Four of family charred to death in Bihar's Begusarai

PTI | Begusarai | Updated: 02-01-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 21:38 IST
Four members of a family, including two children, were charred to death after a fire broke out at their shanty in Arwa Tola area in Bihar's Begusarai district, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Niraj Kumar (32), his wife Savita Devi (30) and their two sons aged between three and five years.

The blaze erupted late on Monday, the officials said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the immediate family members of the deceased.

"Prima facie, it appears that the flames spread from a nearby bonfire. Villagers informed the police about the incident, but by the time they rushed to the spot with fire tenders, several shanties were reduced to ashes," said Rakesh Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Teghra. The four victims were taken to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared them brought-dead, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

