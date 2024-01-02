Left Menu

Pass resolution to provide reservation to Marathas: Jarange tells Maharashtra govt

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 02-01-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 23:11 IST
Maratha quota agitation activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday urged the Maharashtra government to fulfil the community's demand for reservation by passing a resolution to that effect by January 20.

If that is done, then the members of the community do not have to take out a protest march to Mumbai to press for the reservation demand, he said. Jarange was talking to reporters after holding talks with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde via video link from his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district.

''The government should fulfil our demands and pass a resolution to give quota to the Maratha community. If that happens, then we do not wish to go to Mumbai. The government should give the benefit of reservation to the entire family that is eligible for reservation based on the proof...,'' he said.

Jarange reiterated his demand that the cases registered against the Maratha community members during violence in Antarwali Sarati should be withdrawn. ''It won't take four months to complete the necessary formalities to revoke the offences,'' he said. He alleged that the committee formed by the government to look into the reservation demand was working well, but the officers are not doing their jobs properly. ''The Justice Shinde committee formed to find the proof of Kunbis in the state is functioning well, but the officials at the lower level were not doing their work. Kunbi records in several villages have not been examined and it was said that no proof was found in these villages,'' he said. The activist also demanded that various documents should be taken into consideration while giving the OBC certificates.

The gazettes of Satara, Mumbai and Hyderabad provide Kunbi records in the state. So, the government should pass a resolution taking them into consideration, he said.

Talking about his online meeting with CM Shinde, he said, ''I can say that the meeting was successful and with a positive outcome if we get the decision.''

