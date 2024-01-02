Left Menu

Man jumps on railway tracks at Kalyan station to end life, saved in time

A 28-year-old man defied death by a whisker when he jumped on tracks at Kalyan railway station in Thane district on Tuesday to commit suicide but landed between two tracks and saved in the nick of time, officials said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-01-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 23:59 IST
Man jumps on railway tracks at Kalyan station to end life, saved in time
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man defied death by a whisker when he jumped on tracks at Kalyan railway station in Thane district on Tuesday to commit suicide but landed between two tracks and saved in the nick of time, officials said. After commuters at the busy railway station raised an alarm, security personnel rushed to the spot and pulled away the man to safety. He is identified as Kushik Asaruddin, a resident of Yavatmal district, a GRP official said, adding that domestic issues seem to be the preliminary cause behind the suicide bid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
3
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global
4
Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Success

Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Suc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024