Another accused in Bengal's Bogtui killings dies

One of the accused in the arson and violence in Bengals Bogtui village, which had claimed at least 10 lives in March 2022, died of cancer at his residence in Rampurhat on Tuesday, police said.Kamrul Sheikh, alias Choto Lalan, was arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the killings.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-01-2024 00:38 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 00:38 IST
One of the accused in the arson and violence in Bengal's Bogtui village, which had claimed at least 10 lives in March 2022, died of cancer at his residence in Rampurhat on Tuesday, police said.

Kamrul Sheikh, alias Choto Lalan, was arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the killings. He was diagnosed with cancer while in custody, and died at his home on Tuesday morning, a senior police officer said.

Sheikh was granted bail a couple of months ago before he was brought to a city hospital where he underwent treatment for cancer for some time, police said.

''He was recently shifted to his Rampurhat residence, where he breathed his last this morning,'' the officer told PTI. The main accused in the Bogtui killings, Lalan Sheikh, had died in CBI custody in December 2022. Lalan died allegedly by hanging himself with a 'gamcha' (thin cotton towel), police had said.

At least 10 people were killed in the arson and violence that followed the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh on March 21, 2022. The central probe agency had registered a case against 22 accused and arrested over 15 people in connection with the killings.

