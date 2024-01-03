Criminal detained under PSA in J-K’s Udhampur
An alleged criminal was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday, police said. Ashraf Ali alias 'Shifu', a resident of Ramnagar, has become a threat to public peace and tranquillity, forcing the district magistrate to issue orders for his detention under the PSA, a police spokesperson said.
He said Udhampur Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh prepared Ali's dossier for PSA for his continuous involvement in criminal activities like bovine smuggling, theft and bootlegging.
