Norway sends 2 fighter jets to Denmark for Ukraine training mission
F-16s have been on Ukraine's wish list as the country seeks to boost its air force in the war with Russia, and Norway last year said it would join Denmark, the Netherlands and others in donating aircraft. Norway has already sent 10 instructors to Denmark to aid the education of Ukrainian pilots, Defence Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said in a statement.
- Country:
- Norway
Norway will send two F-16 fighter jets to Denmark to contribute to the training of Ukrainian pilots on the use of the U.S.-made airplane, the Norwegian defence minister said on Wednesday. F-16s have been on Ukraine's wish list as the country seeks to boost its air force in the war with Russia, and Norway last year said it would join Denmark, the Netherlands and others in donating aircraft.
Norway has already sent 10 instructors to Denmark to aid the education of Ukrainian pilots, Defence Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said in a statement. The Norwegian air force has replaced its own F-16s with the successor model F-35.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Denmark, U.S. reach defence agreement
Turkey links Sweden's NATO bid to US approving F-16 jet sales and Canada lifting arms embargo
Netherlands to prepare 18 F-16 fighter jets for delivery to Ukraine - Dutch PM
Dutch government has taken another step toward donating 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
Netherlands to deliver 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine