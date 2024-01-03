Left Menu

British woman tourist found dead in Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 03-01-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 16:04 IST
British woman tourist found dead in Goa
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A 46-year-old British woman who was on a holiday in Goa was found dead near a beach in Canacona village of the coastal state on Wednesday, police said.

There was no external injury on the body of the woman, identified as UK national Emma Louise Leaning, they said.

''Her friends do not suspect any foul play,'' a senior police official said.

The body, recovered near a beach at Canacona in South Goa district, was ''under decomposition stage'', the police said in a release.

The Canacona police have registered case of unnatural death and the body has been sent for postmortem to the district hospital in Margao town of South Goa, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024