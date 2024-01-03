Marathon checks to be conducted till February end as part of cleanliness drive, says Delhi mayor

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday said a sanitation-related drive will be run across all 12 civic zones from the first week of January till February end, during which ''marathon inspections'' will be conducted to enhance the city's cleanliness.

Addressing a press conference at the Civic Centre, she said all garbage vulnerable points that have been removed will also be inspected.

Garbage vulnerable points are open places where trash is dumped regularly.

Ahead of the G20 Summit, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had announced a plan to identify all garbage vulnerable points and clear those in a timely manner.

Oberoi had then said all zonal deputy commissioners of the MCD were directed to take action in this regard.

The Ab Delhi Hogi Saaf -- a citywide cleanliness drive -- was also started by the civic body on August 12. On December 29, Oberoi held a meeting with civic officials to review the work on the removal of garbage vulnerable points. Orders were issued that such points be identified and removed. These have largely been removed, she said and added nodal officers have been appointed in all zones for the job.

''Now, we are taking this sanitation campaign forward. We held a meeting yesterday (on Tuesday) with officials, the municipal commissioner, deputy commissioners of all 12 zones ... An action plan has been readied under this campaign,'' Oberoi said. ''From the first week of January till February (end), a drive -- call it a public awareness campaign -- will be run, under which marathon inspections will be conducted. All officials, public representatives, myself, the deputy mayor, the leader of the house (in the MCD) will be part of it,'' she added.

In every zone, there will be inspections for ''three days, covering 10-15 kilometres by foot'', the mayor said.

''Our only agenda is to make Delhi neat and clean. We got cooperation from all officials, the public and public representatives. Now, our only intent is that all garbage vulnerable points that have been removed be inspected. The garbage vulnerable points have been removed and the sites beautified and similar such points will also be removed,'' she said. ''We also appeal to the people to cooperate in this campaign, in this marathon inspection. We request mediapersons also to accompany (us) during these inspections ... We assure you that by February (end), we will make the city clean,'' she said. Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal described the proposed drive as a ''maha safai abhiyan (mega sanitation campaign)''.

He said, ''We will have to work together -- officials, people and people's representatives.'' Oberoi, in response to a query, highlighted the deputy mayor's comment and said, ''We will have to work on a mission mode on the ground'' and make Delhi shine, as it did during the G20 Summit, through the efforts of civic officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)