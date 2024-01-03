Dog bites domestic help in Noida, FIR against pet-owner

A domestic help working in a group housing society near Noida was bitten by a dog, prompting a police case against the pet-owner for negligence on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 5 pm at the Galaxy Royal Society in Gaur City 2 area under the Bisrakh police station limits, they said.

The 34-year-old domestic help was bitten by a German Shepherd breed dog while she was waiting in the gallery of the 18th floor of Tower B of the society where she worked, according to the complaint lodged by her husband.

The main door of the neighbouring apartment was ajar and the dog came out of the house, pouncing on the domestic help and leaving her severely injured before the pet-owner gained control on the canine.

''A similar incident had happened two months ago with a maintenance staffer of the society by the same dog,'' the complainant claimed, urging the police for ''strict action'' under ''criminal case'' against the owner of the German Shepherd.

He also alleged that the pet owner ''intimidated'' the domestic help against filing a police complaint. Bisrakh police station in-charge Inspector Arvind Kumar said an FIR has been lodged against the owner of the dog.

''The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals), 504 (intentional provocation to breach peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation),'' Kumar told PTI.

The official said an investigation into the case is underway and while the offence is bailable it could attract a prison term or fine, or both.

