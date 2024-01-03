Left Menu

Police naik held for accepting Rs 1,000 bribe in Maharashtra’s Latur district

PTI | Latur | Updated: 03-01-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 20:01 IST
Police naik held for accepting Rs 1,000 bribe in Maharashtra’s Latur district
  • Country:
  • India

A police naik was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1,000 in Maharashtra's Latur on Wednesday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said.

Yuvraj Balaji Jadhav (33), attached to the MIDC police station, allegedly took the money from the complainant to not arrest him in a case related to a clash and help him in the future, the ACB official said. "He was caught red-handed in a police chowki located near Dayanand College gate in Latur while accepting the bribe amount," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024