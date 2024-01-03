Left Menu

Terror accused's immovable property attached in J-K's Ganderbal

The spokesman further said the action sends a strong message about the zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism that pose threats to peace and harmony in the area.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-01-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 20:39 IST
Terror accused's immovable property attached in J-K's Ganderbal
  • Country:
  • India

Immovable property of a terror accused was attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Wednesday under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, police said.

The police in Ganderbal in a significant move has taken action by attaching land measuring 10 marlas situated at Revenue Estate Wakoora belonging to Lateef Ahmad Kambay, a resident of Wakoora area of Central Kashmir district, said a spokesman.

He said the action was taken in pursuance to the orders passed by the honourable court of Additional Session Judge (Special Judge designated under NIA Act) Ganderbal in a case registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, I.A Act and M.V Act.

This decisive step is part of ongoing efforts to address activities falling under the purview of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the spokesman said.

The accused is currently under trail and lodged at Central Jail Srinagar. The said property is attached under section 33 (1) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, he added.

The spokesman said the attachment follows due legal process outlined in the law. The police continues its vigilant stance against elements involved in activities detrimental to public safety and national security, he added.

The spokesman said the operation underscores the commitment of the police to curb unlawful activities, particularly those with potential connections to acts against the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Such measures play a crucial role in maintaining law and order, contributing to the larger goal of ensuring the safety and security of the area, he added. The spokesman further said the action sends a strong message about the zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism that pose threats to peace and harmony in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024