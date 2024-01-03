'Apologise to people': Babulal Marandi to Oppn after SC decision on Adani case

BJP's Jharkhand unit chief Babulal Marandi on Wednesday lashed out at the opposition parties and asked them to apologise to the people of the country after the Supreme Court declined pleas for a SIT or CBI probe into stock price manipulation allegations against the Adani Group.

The BJP leader's reaction came after the apex court ruled that the fraud allegations against the Adani Group do not need more probes either by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as it gave capital market regulator SEBI three more months to conclude its over two-year-old investigation.

Disposing of pleas seeking a third-party investigation into allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation levelled by US short seller Hindenburg Research, a three-judge bench of the top court comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the SEBI was conducting a ''comprehensive investigation'' and its conduct ''inspires confidence''.

"The Supreme Court has once again dismissed the allegations made by the INDI opposition bloc, affirming in its judgment that the SEBI is capable and should proceed with the process in the Adani group case. There is no need for a Special Investigation Team (SIT)," Marandi, who served as Jharkhand's first chief minister after its creation in 2000, wrote in a post on X.

The opposition now owes the people of India an apology for "wasting an entire parliamentary session, thereby wasting taxpayers' money", he said. Marandi said that this is not the first time the opposition parties have employed "such tactics".

"Repeatedly, they have levelled accusations against the BJP on various matters, such as the Rafale deal, Pegasus, and others," the BJP leader charged. However, the Supreme Court has each time dismissed these claims as "mere propaganda", Marandi said.

"On several occasions, the court has even cautioned the opposition against misusing important institutions for personal gains, highlighting the wastefulness of such actions," the BJP leader said.

"The metaphorical 'snakes in the Ganga' are active, plotting against the unity and progress of India. Stay alert and cautious," he added.

