Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners of war after UAE mediation

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that 248 Russian prisoners of war have been returned to Russia from Ukraine as a result of "complex" negotiations involving mediation by the United Arab Emirates Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced separately that more than 200 Ukrainian prisoners had been returned from Russia.

The two countries have previously exchanged prisoners at various times in the course of the 22-month war.

