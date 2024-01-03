Church leaders attend Kerala CM's X'mas feast amidst minister's controversial remarks

Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding Minister Saji Cheriyan's comments about bishops, representatives from the Kerala Catholic Bishop Council (KCBC) and other Christian groups participated in a Christmas feast organized by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the state capital.

KCBC is the apex body of Catholic bishops in the southern state and its president Cardinal Baselios Cleemis was present at the event, according to sources.

The participation of Christian priests in the CM's feast assumes significance, given the KCBC's strong protest against State Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan for his remarks directed at bishops who had attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Christmas programme.

Subsequently, Minister Cheriyan withdrew his contentious statement after the KCBC declared non-cooperation with the state government until an apology was issued.

In response to criticism from various church groups, Minister Cheriyan, who is also a senior CPI(M) leader, announced on Tuesday that he was retracting the controversial parts of his speech related to ''cake and wine'' that had offended them.

However, the minister maintained his position on the alleged silence of bishops concerning ''violence targeting Christians'' in Manipur and other parts of the country during their meeting with Modi at his residence in New Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)