US not involved in Iran blasts, no reason to believe Israel was -State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 00:15 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States was not involved in any way in the explosions in Iran on Wednesday and has no reason to believe Israel was, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told a regular news briefing.
Two explosions killed more than 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran earlier on Wednesday to commemorate top commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020, Iranian officials said, blaming unspecified "terrorists."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A Palestinian baby girl, born 17 days ago during Gaza war, is killed with brother in Israeli strike
WRAPUP 1-Israel battles Hamas on streets of Gaza city as UN delays vote again
Israeli airstrikes kill dozens more Palestinians across the Gaza Strip
Israel rejects claims that two Gazan women were killed in church
Israel shoots down Hezbollah rockets, hits targets in Lebanon