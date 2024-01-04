Left Menu

US not involved in Iran blasts, no reason to believe Israel was -State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 00:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States was not involved in any way in the explosions in Iran on Wednesday and has no reason to believe Israel was, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told a regular news briefing.

Two explosions killed more than 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran earlier on Wednesday to commemorate top commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020, Iranian officials said, blaming unspecified "terrorists."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

