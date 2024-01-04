Left Menu

No 'clear desire' by Lebanon's Hezbollah or Israel for war -U.S. official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2024 03:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 03:50 IST
The United States sees no "clear desire" by either Lebanon's Hezbollah movement or Israel to go to war with the other, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.

The official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, noted a speech earlier in the day by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on the assassination on Tuesday of a senior Hamas official in Beirut.

"From everything that we can tell, there is no clear desire for Hezbollah to go to war with Israel and vice versa," said the official. "However, the tension on the (Israeli-Lebanese) border is there because Hezbollah is firing across the border regularly at the Israelis and the Israelis obviously return fire."

