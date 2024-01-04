Remarks against PM Modi: SC refuses to quash criminal proceedings against Cong leader Pawan Khera

Left Menu

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by Congress leader Pawan Khera challenging the Allahabad High Courts refusal to quash criminal proceedings against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta said it was not inclined to interfere with the high court order. Khera has tendered an unconditional apology in the court for the alleged remarks.

Updated: 04-01-2024
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by Congress leader Pawan Khera challenging the Allahabad High Court's refusal to quash criminal proceedings against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta said it was not inclined to interfere with the high court order. ''Sorry, we are not inclined,'' the bench said.

On August 17 last year, the high court had dismissed Khera's plea saying the evidence collected by the investigating officer of the case cannot be evaluated in petition filed under section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for quashing the case.

On March 20 last year, the top court had clubbed three FIRs lodged against Khera in Assam and Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Modi and transferred the matter to the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow while extending his interim bail. The Lucknow court had granted him bail in the case. Khera has tendered an unconditional apology in the court for the alleged remarks.

