Coal trader shot dead in Ranchi

A coal trader was shot dead in Ranchi on Thursday morning, police said.

Abhishek Srivastava, 45, was travelling in an SUV when a car stopped near his vehicle and armed men fired at him, they said.

The incident happened near Asthapuram around 10.45 am, they added.

Srivastava was admitted to a private hospital where he died during treatment, Ratu police station in-charge Swapan Kumar Mahatha told PTI.

He said that a search was underway to nab the men behind the murder.

''Family members are being interrogated to find the exact cause of the incident,'' he added.

Eye-witnesses said that five armed men fired at least 11 rounds, targeting Srivastava.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)