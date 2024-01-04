Man's body found in creek in Mumbra
The body of a 42-year-old man was found on Thursday in a creek in Mumbra in Thane district, a police official said.
Vartak Nagar resident Dharmendra Dhoke was found dead in Parsik Retibunder creek near a railway bridge at around 4pm, he said.
The body was retrieved and has been sent for post mortem, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.
An accidental death case has been registered as of now and a probe is underway to find out the circumstances that led to Dhoke's death, a police official said.
