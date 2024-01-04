Left Menu

Kota couple die of suffocation due to burning firewood in room

He further said that when he reached the room on Thursday morning, his parents did not open the door despite knocks at the door, following which he broke a window and peeped through it to find them lying unconscious.After the postmortem report, a case of suspicious death would be lodged, the SHO said.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 04-01-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 18:55 IST
A couple in their 40s was found dead here on Thursday morning with burnt-out firewood beneath a pot of non-veg curry nearby in their room, police said.

The incident took place under the Kishorepura police station area in a marriage garden where the man worked as a guard. The couple was most likely suffocated to death due to smoke in the unventilated room, police said.

The couple was identified as Laxman Koli (45) and his wife Chanda (40). They had been living in Kota for the last 20 years and the man was working as a guard in the marriage garden in the Banjara Colony.

The two bodies were found lying side-by-side on the floor and burnt-out firewood with a pot of non-veg curry nearby them in the room when its door was broken open on Thursday morning, Kishorepura police station SHO Harlal Meena said.

Meena said the couple was likely to have fallen asleep while consuming liquor on Wednesday night.

The couple is survived by two sons and a daughter.

One of their sons Rakesh said his mother had come to his father's room in the marriage garden to give him tiffin. He further said that when he reached the room on Thursday morning, his parents did not open the door despite knocks at the door, following which he broke a window and peeped through it to find them lying unconscious.

After the postmortem report, a case of suspicious death would be lodged, the SHO said.

