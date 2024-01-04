Shiv Sena (UBT) leader booked for 'objectionable' statements about Ram, Krishna
PTI | Nashik | Updated: 04-01-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 20:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare was booked for allegedly making objectionable statements about Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, a Nashik police official said on Thursday.
The case under section 295A (outraging religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code was filed on the complaint of local resident Aman Pardeshi, the Malegaon taluka police station official said.
As per the complainant, Andhare had made such remarks in an interview with a television channel, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aman Pardeshi
- Andhare
- Indian
- Sushma Andhare
- Shiv Sena
- section 295A
- Malegaon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN migration agency launches project for orderly, safe movement of Indians overseas
FBI offers USD 10,000 reward for information about Indian female student missing from New Jersey since 2019
Amazon India strengthens commitment to inclusive workplace by partnering with Indian Coast Guard
29th Indian Plumbing Conference focuses on achieving 'net zero water in built environment'
2024: Hospitality sector looks to tap opportunities in underserved Indian market