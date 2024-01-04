Case registered against owner after demolition worker dies in building collapse

Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra has registered a case against the owner after a worker engaged in demolition died in a building collapse incident two months ago. Hirul Rehul Sheikh (25) was part of a team of workers employed for demolishing an old and dilapidated building owned by Rohit Koli (35), resident of Uran area, said an official of Mora-Sagari police station.

A portion of a wall on the second floor of the building collapsed on November 9, 2023, and Sheikh got buried under the debris which caused his death. Following an investigation, a case under Indian Penal Code section 304 (causing death by negligence) was registered against the owner as he allegedly failed to provide necessary personal protective equipment and neglected to implement safety precautions, the official said.

No arrest has been made. Building owners and contractors must prioritize the well-being of workers by implementing proper safety measures and providing necessary protective gear to avoid such unfortunate accidents, Navi Mumbai police said in an appeal.

