UKMTO receives report that armed group have boarded Liberia-flagged vessel off Somalia

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 21:07 IST
United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Thursday that a Liberia-flagged bulk carrier had reportedly been boarded by armed individuals southeast of Eyl, Somalia.

In its statement, UKMTO said that it received a report that five to six unauthorized armed persons have boarded the merchant vessel. The vessel was destined for Khalifa bin Salman in Bahrain, according to Ambrey's statement.

