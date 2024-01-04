Six booked in Bhayander for cremating cat at civic facility

Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-01-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 22:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Six persons were booked for allegedly carrying out the last rites of a cat in a crematorium in Mira Bhayander in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

The case was lodged under section 297 (trespassing on burial places) of Indian Penal Code on Wednesday on the complaint of officials from Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC), though no one has been arrested in the case, he said.

''The incident took place on December 22. Two persons cremated their cat at the public facility. Six persons have been booked,'' the Bhayander police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

