Left Menu

White House: North Korea recently provided Russia with ballistic missiles, launchers

North Korea recently provided Russia with ballistic missiles and launchers for use in Moscow's war against Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday, citing newly declassified intelligence. National security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the United States will raise the development with the United Nations Security Council.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 00:05 IST
White House: North Korea recently provided Russia with ballistic missiles, launchers

North Korea recently provided Russia with ballistic missiles and launchers for use in Moscow's war against Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday, citing newly declassified intelligence.

National security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the United States will raise the development with the United Nations Security Council. Kirby called North Korea's arms transfer to Russia a "significant and concerning escalation" and said the United States would impose additional sanctions against those facilitating these arms deals.

Kirby said Iran has not delivered close-range ballistic missiles to Russia but that Washington believes Russia intends to purchase missile systems from Iran. Moscow has been heavily reliant on Iran for drones and other weaponry for use against Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
4
US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024