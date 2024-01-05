Pre-natal sex determination centre busted in Maharashtra’s Beed district
The authorities in Maharashtras Beed district have busted an illegal prenatal sex determination centre and apprehended two persons, an official said on Friday. A sonography machine used for the determination of fetal sex and abortion pills were seized from the spot, the official said, adding that a case has been registered in the Gevrai police station.
- Country:
- India
The authorities in Maharashtra’s Beed district have busted an illegal prenatal sex determination centre and apprehended two persons, an official said on Friday. A sonography machine and abortion pills were also seized during the action against the centre at Sanjay Nagar of Gevrai in the district, he said. Under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act (PCPNDT Act), which is aimed at curbing female foeticides, it is illegal to ascertain the sex of an unborn child.
Acting on a complaint, the authorities first sent a pregnant woman to the centre on Thursday morning, the health official said.
A team of police, revenue and health officials then raided the place after receiving confirmation of prenatal sex determination being conducted there. While a man and a woman were apprehended, a third person escaped, he said. A sonography machine used for the determination of fetal sex and abortion pills were seized from the spot, the official said, adding that a case has been registered in the Gevrai police station.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)