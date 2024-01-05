Left Menu

UP's reply sought on plea against ban on manufacturing of food products with halal certification

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 13:40 IST
UP's reply sought on plea against ban on manufacturing of food products with halal certification
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Uttar Pradesh government and others on two separate pleas challenging the notification prohibiting the manufacturing, storage, sale and distribution of food products with halal certification within the state, except for items produced for export.

The November 18 last year notification was issued by the office of Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Uttar Pradesh, under Section 30 (2) (a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The petitions came up for hearing before a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta which issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government, Centre and others seeking their responses on the pleas.

Initially, the bench questioned the advocates representing the petitioners as to why the apex court should entertain the pleas under Article 32 of the Constitution and why they should not approach the high court first.

The lawyer representing one of the petitioners said the issue involved pan-India ramifications and also has an impact on trade and commerce.

''Even high court's order would be having a pan-India effect. If suppose a particular instrument is stayed by the high court, the stay will be applicable throughout the country,'' the bench observed.

The top court said the issue of inter-state trade and commerce can also be considered by the high court.

The lawyer argued the issue was required to be examined by the apex court and it has to be considered whether such a notification can be issued.

He said issue of public health was also there along with impact on trade, commerce as well as religious feelings.

The counsel said an FIR was lodged in Uttar Pradesh on November 17 last year against them and other entities alleging they were issuing forged halal certificates for financial gains.

The bench, while issuing notice on the pleas, posted it for hearing after two weeks. It, however, refused the request of one of the counsel that no coercive steps be taken against the petitioners.

The bench said it would consider this afterwards.

One of petitions have been filed by Halal India Private Limited and others, while the other plea is by Jamiat Ulama-E- Maharashtra and others.

The plea filed by Jamiat Ulama-E- Maharashtra and others has also arrayed the Centre as one of the party respondents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024