Kerala Governor signs ordinance amending state GST law on gambling

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-01-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 14:43 IST
Amidst the ongoing tussle between Raj Bhavan and the Left government in the state, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday signed an ordinance amending the state GST law with regard to gambling.

Raj Bhavan sources confirmed that Khan has signed the ordinance.

The ordinance was promulgated by the state government after the 50th Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council meeting had fixed 28 per cent GST on gambling at casinos, horse racing and online gaming and had also decided that the tax should be levied on the face value of the bet.

Subsequently, the central government had notified the amendment to the GST Act.

The amendments were made in the state GST law in accordance with that, the state government had earlier said. The ordinance includes provisions to remove some of the ambiguities in the existing GST law with regard to betting for money including online gaming, betting at casinos and horse racing, the government had earlier said.

