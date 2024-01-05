Left Menu

VP Dhankhar praises NCC for channelizing youth's energy for positivity

Describing NCC cadets as important stakeholders in the rise of Bharat, VP said that they are role models for the nation's youth.

05-01-2024
Addressing the gathering during inauguration of NCC Republic Day Camp-2024 in New Delhi today, Shri Dhankhar fondly recalled his days as an NCC cadet underlining that “the cadet spirit is eternal and lasting”. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPIndia)
The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today lauded the NCC for heralding a new era of youth development and national progress by channelizing the youth's energy for positivity. Describing NCC cadets as important stakeholders in the rise of Bharat, VP said that they are role models for the nation's youth.

Addressing the gathering during inauguration of NCC Republic Day Camp-2024 in New Delhi today, Shri Dhankhar fondly recalled his days as an NCC cadet underlining that “the cadet spirit is eternal and lasting”.

Urging the cadets to maintain the highest standards of dignity, he exhorted them to work with the enthusiasm, valor, and dedication to make our Bharat a truly developed nation & a world leader by 2047. “The qualities of discipline and patriotism must remain alive in your hearts, this is the greatest tribute we can pay to our motherland,” he told them.

Recollecting a piece of advice tendered by him to the NCC Cadets last year, Shri Dhankhar was delighted to note their impactful involvement in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, digital transactions, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and environmental contribution. “NCC ensures your organic growth as ambassadors for national awareness campaigns, fostering integration across cultural, religious, and geographical lines,” he observed.

Commending the increased female participation within the NCC, Shri Dhankhar stated that female cadets will proudly march down the Kartavya Path in two exclusive contingents with two female bands on this Republic Day.

During the inauguration of NCC Camp, VP also visited flag area which displayed tableaus of different NCC directorates. Thereafter Shri Dhankhar visited the NCC’s ‘Hall of Fame’ and witnessed mesmerising cultural performance by the cadets.

Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, AVSM, VSM, Director General, NCC, senior officials from tri-services, NCC cadets from across the country participated in the ceremony.

(With Inputs from PIB)

