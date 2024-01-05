Left Menu

Murder case: History-sheeter, four others arrested in TN's Erode

As a precautionary measure, the Sub Inspector shot at them, but all the five escaped, police said.The Tirunelveli police informed their Perundurai counterparts as per the instruction of Erode district Superintendent of Police, G Jawahar and intensified the search.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 05-01-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 15:55 IST
Murder case: History-sheeter, four others arrested in TN's Erode
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A history-sheeter and four others were arrested here in connection with a murder case, Tirunelveli police said on Friday.

According to police, history-sheeter Sivasubramani, involved in 18 criminal cases along with four others, murdered Issaki Pandiyan of Kalakkadu village in Tirunelveli district last September.

Tirunelveli police registered a murder case and a search was on.

Based on information that the accused were hiding in a house at Kullampalayam village in Perundurai in Erode district, a police team from Tirunelveli led by a Sub Inspector went to arrest them this morning.

It was alleged that on seeing the police, one of the accused attempted to attack the police officer. As a precautionary measure, the Sub Inspector shot at them, but all the five escaped, police said.

The Tirunelveli police informed their Perundurai counterparts as per the instruction of Erode district Superintendent of Police, G Jawahar and intensified the search. The police located the five accused on the district border, leading to Tiunelveli, and arrested them. Two of them who tried to escape fell down and sustained injuries. They were admitted to government hospital in Erode district for treatment, police said.

