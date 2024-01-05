Left Menu

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 05-01-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 15:57 IST
Punjab: One arrested in Hoshiarpur village head murder case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a village head in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, police said on Friday.

Sandeep Kumar China (45), the Bahujan Samaj Party-backed sarpanch of Dadiana Kalan village and state vice president of the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Force, was shot dead at his cement block and interlocking tiles factory at Dosarka Adda near Bullowal on Thursday, police had said.

China was attacked by three motorcycle-borne men when he was standing outside his factory along with his friends. Four shots were fired by the attackers and one hit China, they had said.

On Friday, police said the arrested individual has been identified as Rohit Kumar alias ''Suraj'' of Sherpur Gulind village.

Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Lamba said the district police had identified the three suspects involved in the killing and one has been apprehended.

The two others -- Anoop Kumar alias ''Vicky'' of Asalpur and Manpreet Singh alias ''Manish'' of Kamalpur Mothanwala (Kapurthala) -- are still at large. Police have identified their suspected hideouts and raids are being conducted, he said.

Lamba said Rohit Kumar is being questioned.

