Varanasi court to decide Saturday on making ASI survey report on Gyanvapi mosque public
PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 05-01-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 16:29 IST
A Varanasi court is likely to give a ruling Saturday on making the sealed ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex public and providing copies of it to the Hindu and Muslim sides.
The court of District Judge A K Vishvesh on Friday said since the order on the issue has not been typed out yet, it will be given on Saturday, said Madan Mohan Yadav, the lawyer for Hindu side.
The counsels of both Hindu and Muslim sides as well as that of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) were present in court on Friday.
