Left Menu

Cabinet approves signing of MoU between Indian Railways and USAID

The MoU  provides a platform for Indian Railways to interact and share the latest developments and knowledge in the railway sector. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 16:55 IST
Cabinet approves signing of MoU between Indian Railways and USAID
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today was apprised of signing of Memorandum of Understanding between India and United States for International Development/India (USAID/India) on June 14, 2023 for supporting Indian Railways to achieve Mission Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2030.

The MoU  provides a platform for Indian Railways to interact and share the latest developments and knowledge in the railway sector.  The MoU facilitates utility modernization, advanced energy solutions and systems, regional energy and market integration and private sector participation and engagement, training and seminars/workshops focusing on specific  technology areas like Renewable Energy, energy efficiency and other interactions for knowledge sharing.

Earlier, USAID/India had also worked with IR focused on deployment of rooftop solar across railway platforms.

The MoU signed by Indian Railways with United States Agency for International Development/India is for enabling energy self-sufficiency with the following understanding:

  1. Both the Participants intend to jointly work broadly on the following key activity areas with details to be agreed separately:
  1. Long-term energy planning including clean energy for Indian Railways.
  2. Develop an Energy Efficiency Policy and Action Plan for Indian Railway Buildings.
  3. Planning for clean energy procurement to achieve Indian Railway’s net-zero vision.
  4. Technical support for addressing regulatory and implementation barriers.
  5. Bid design and bid management support for system-friendly, large-scale renewable procurement.
  6. Supporting Indian Railways in the promotion of e-mobility.
  7. Collaboratively host event, conferences, and capacity-building programs in the mentioned identified areas.
  1. Either participant may request in writing a revision, modification or amendment to all or any part of this MoU.  Any revision, modification or amendment approved by the Participants will form part of the revised MoU.  Such revision, modification or amendment will come into effect on such date as may be determined by the Participants.
  2. This Memorandum of Understanding is effective as of the date of signing and is expected to continue for a period of five year or until the effective end of South Asia Regional Energy Partnership (SAREP) whichever period is shorter.

Impact:

The MoU has been signed to support India Railways in achieving Mission Net Zero Carbon Emission (NZCE) by 2030.  This will help Indian Railways to reduce dependence on imported fuel such as Diesel, Coal etc.  Deployment of Renewable Energy (RE) plants will give fillip to RE technology in the country.  This will help in development of local ecosystem which subsequently gives boost to local product development.

Expenditure involved:

Technical assistance for the services under this MoU is intended to be provided by USAID under the SAREP initiative.  This MoU is not an obligation of funds or a commitment of any kind, and it is non-binding.  This does not involve any financial commitment from Indian Railways.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024