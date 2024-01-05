Cabinet approves signing of MoU between Indian Railways and USAID

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today was apprised of signing of Memorandum of Understanding between India and United States for International Development/India (USAID/India) on June 14, 2023 for supporting Indian Railways to achieve Mission Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2030.

The MoU provides a platform for Indian Railways to interact and share the latest developments and knowledge in the railway sector. The MoU facilitates utility modernization, advanced energy solutions and systems, regional energy and market integration and private sector participation and engagement, training and seminars/workshops focusing on specific technology areas like Renewable Energy, energy efficiency and other interactions for knowledge sharing.

Earlier, USAID/India had also worked with IR focused on deployment of rooftop solar across railway platforms.

The MoU signed by Indian Railways with United States Agency for International Development/India is for enabling energy self-sufficiency with the following understanding:

Both the Participants intend to jointly work broadly on the following key activity areas with details to be agreed separately:

Long-term energy planning including clean energy for Indian Railways. Develop an Energy Efficiency Policy and Action Plan for Indian Railway Buildings. Planning for clean energy procurement to achieve Indian Railway’s net-zero vision. Technical support for addressing regulatory and implementation barriers. Bid design and bid management support for system-friendly, large-scale renewable procurement. Supporting Indian Railways in the promotion of e-mobility. Collaboratively host event, conferences, and capacity-building programs in the mentioned identified areas.

Either participant may request in writing a revision, modification or amendment to all or any part of this MoU. Any revision, modification or amendment approved by the Participants will form part of the revised MoU. Such revision, modification or amendment will come into effect on such date as may be determined by the Participants. This Memorandum of Understanding is effective as of the date of signing and is expected to continue for a period of five year or until the effective end of South Asia Regional Energy Partnership (SAREP) whichever period is shorter.

Impact:

The MoU has been signed to support India Railways in achieving Mission Net Zero Carbon Emission (NZCE) by 2030. This will help Indian Railways to reduce dependence on imported fuel such as Diesel, Coal etc. Deployment of Renewable Energy (RE) plants will give fillip to RE technology in the country. This will help in development of local ecosystem which subsequently gives boost to local product development.

Expenditure involved:

Technical assistance for the services under this MoU is intended to be provided by USAID under the SAREP initiative. This MoU is not an obligation of funds or a commitment of any kind, and it is non-binding. This does not involve any financial commitment from Indian Railways.