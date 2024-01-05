Left Menu

Inmates upload video of birthday party inside Ludhiana prison, probe ordered

The men were celebrating the birthday of inmate Arun Kumar alias Mani Rana.Prison authorities said they have confiscated from Ranas possession the mobile phone used to record and upload the video.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 05-01-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 17:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Police have launched an investigation after a video surfaced online showing inmates celebrating a birthday party inside the Ludhiana Central Jail, officials said on Friday. The clip shared on social media on Thursday showed a group of inmates raising glasses and eating 'pakodas', while singing ''Mani Veere Da Aj Budday Hain (Today is Mani brother's birthday)'', they said. The men were celebrating the birthday of inmate Arun Kumar alias Mani Rana.

Prison authorities said they have confiscated from Rana's possession the mobile phone used to record and upload the video. The phone was, however, found in a broken condition and its data could not be accessed, they added.

An FIR has been registered against Rana, the officials said, adding that 10 more inmates have also been identified and a complaint has been sent to the local police station.

Taking serious note of the incident, Inspector General, Prisons, R K Arora told PTI that DIG, Patiala Range, Surinder Singh Saini will conduct a full-fledged investigation into the incident.

This is not the first time that Punjab prisons are in the news for wrongful reasons. Last year, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said there was a need to improve prison security as criminals were running rackets sitting inside jails.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

