Teenager hurt in firing in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

A 13-year-old boy was injured allegedly in a firing between two rival gangs in northwest Delhis Jahangirpuri area, police said on Friday.The injured boy suffered a bullet injury in his thigh and has been admitted in a hospital. The stray bullet hit the boy, who was playing in a park, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 17:48 IST
A 13-year-old boy was injured allegedly in a firing between two rival gangs in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Friday.

The injured boy suffered a bullet injury in his thigh and has been admitted in a hospital. He is out of danger, they said. A case of attempt to murder was registered against the suspects, who have been identified, the police said.

The attackers had allegedly come for one Sagar, who is facing at least two cases of attempt to murder, a police officer said.

Following an argument, they opened fire at Sagar but he escaped. The stray bullet hit the boy, who was playing in a park, the officer said. A native of Bihar, the injured boy studies in a madrassa and also lives on the premises.

Sagar and his rival gang members were arrested for allegedly attacking each other last June. They got bail in November, the police said.

