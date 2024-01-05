Telangana CM meets Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday called on Union Defence and Finance Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman, respectively in the national capital and discussed the pending state projects.

Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy accompanied the chief minister to the meetings.

Sources in the Telangana government said the chief minister discussed in detail the pending projects.

