US Supreme Court will hear fight over Idaho's near-total abortion ban

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to decide a clash between Idaho officials and President Joe Biden's administration over the state's near-total abortion ban in medical-emergency situations.

The justices granted a request by Idaho officials to review a federal judge's ruling that blocked the state's abortion restrictions after concluding the measure must yield to a federal law that ensures that patients can receive emergency "stabilizing care."

