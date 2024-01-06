Left Menu

Man loses over Rs 2 lakh to fraudsters offering job in Qatar varsity

A 32-year-old man from Thane district in Maharashtra was allegedly duped by two unidentified persons who took more than Rs 2 lakh from him on the pretext of giving a job of professor in Qatar University, police said on Saturday.The case was registered on Friday at the Ambernath police station, they said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-01-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 09:44 IST
Man loses over Rs 2 lakh to fraudsters offering job in Qatar varsity
Representative Image Image Credit: Storyblocks
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man from Thane district in Maharashtra was allegedly duped by two unidentified persons who took more than Rs 2 lakh from him on the pretext of giving a job of professor in Qatar University, police said on Saturday.

The case was registered on Friday at the Ambernath police station, they said. ''The victim is a resident of Gautam Nagar area of Ambernath. In his complaint, he said that two unidentified persons posing as recruiters contacted him over the phone and emails and offered to provide him the job of professor at Qatar University,'' an official said. The accused asked him to pay money for registration, document verification, visa processing and a medical examination. Believing them, the victim transferred Rs 2,28,600 to the fraudsters between August and October 2023,'' he said. But when the victim sought to know when he would be appointed, they gave evasive replies. Finally, he approached the police and lodged a complaint, he said, adding that investigation into the case is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024