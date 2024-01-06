Seven terrorists arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province

Pakistan's law enforcement agencies on Saturday claimed to have foiled a major terror plot by arresting seven terrorists, mostly linked with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in Punjab province.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police said in a statement that it conducted 59 intelligence-based operations in different districts of Punjab province during this week in which seven alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Most of the arrested terrorists belong to the TTP and others to the Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan, it said and added they have been arrested from Lahore, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sargodha, Kasur and Sheikhupura.

The CTD recovered 2,195 grams of explosive material, one IED bomb, four detonators, two safety fuse wires, one pistol and banned literature from the possession of the terrorists. The CTD further said the terrorists wanted to target important installations in the province. The police have registered six cases against these terrorists and shifted them to an unknown location for further investigation.

Last week the CTD arrested 22 suspected terrorists of different terror organisations including TTP and the Islamic State in Punjab. Pakistan has been facing a rise in violence in the wake of the Taliban seizing power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

The terrorists have repeatedly attacked the security and military installations in Pakistan.

In September 2015, Taliban gunmen killed 29 people, including 16 praying in a mosque, when they stormed Badaber air base, close to the northwestern city of Peshawar. It was the deadliest Taliban attack on a military installation in Pakistan's history.

