India Calls for Balanced UN Approach to Taliban Engagement

India has urged the United Nations Security Council to adopt a balanced strategy in dealing with the Taliban, focusing on engagement that encourages positive steps. Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni highlighted India's long-standing ties with Afghanistan and commitment to peace, development, and humanitarian aid in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:27 IST
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish (Photo: X/@IndiaUNNewYork). Image Credit: ANI
India has called on the United Nations Security Council to pursue a balanced and practical engagement with the Taliban, emphasizing strategies that encourage positive action over punitive measures. This appeal was made by India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, during a council meeting addressing Afghanistan's situation.

In his address, Ambassador Parvathaneni congratulated Slovenia on its new UNSC presidency and praised the contributions of UN officials and civil society. He noted India's historical ties with Afghanistan remain a guiding force in its policies. India values its centuries-old relationship with Afghanistan and desires to deepen ties through ongoing development partnerships across the nation's provinces.

The ambassador detailed India's efforts in Afghanistan, from regional collaborations to numerous development projects. Following Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi's recent India visit, cooperation in healthcare, infrastructure, and education is set to strengthen. India has initiated health projects, including hospitals and clinics, and continues to offer humanitarian aid after recent earthquakes, alongside other critical sectors.

Addressing humanitarian concerns, Ambassador Parvathaneni criticized Pakistan for border clashes disrupting trade and increasing hardships for returning Afghans. He condemned military actions in Afghanistan harming civilians and highlighted restricted access as a trade issue violating international principles.

Emphasizing support for Afghanistan's sovereignty and security, India calls for global restraint on empowering terrorist groups in the region. Ambassador Parvathaneni reiterated India's position for a pragmatic, incentive-driven Taliban engagement to break a cycle of ineffective punitive actions, urging coherent policies that turn strategies into tangible benefits for Afghans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

